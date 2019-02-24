Winnipeg Restaurateur Brad Kramble Elected Chair of Restaurants Canada

Toronto, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is pleased to welcome Brad Kramble, President and Chief Operating Officer of Winnipeg, Manitoba's Salisbury House, as its new Chair of the Board for 2019-2020. He was elected at the national association's annual general meeting today.



An 87-year-old provincial institution, Salisbury House is considered by many to be the quintessential Winnipeg restaurant. Kramble was hired by Salisbury House in 2005 during a time when the family restaurant chain's future was uncertain. Under Kramble's direction, the company has taken bold, eco-friendly steps, including eliminating plastic straws, and continues to embrace other changes necessary for forward-looking success.



"Brad's modern approach to building on tradition makes him a perfect fit for leading Restaurants Canada into our 75th year as the voice of our industry," said Shanna Munro, Restaurants Canada President and CEO. "Under his leadership, we are in good hands and well-positioned to extend our reach, relevance and impact across the country on behalf of our members."



Like one in five young Canadians today, Kramble got his start in a restaurant, and has never lost his love for the industry. He worked for several national chains, eventually invested in Perkins Family Restaurant and at one point owned several Perkins locations in Canada before joining Salisbury House.



"I firmly believe that an organization's success is driven by its employees," said Kramble. "At Salisbury House, our employees are all part of my extended family and I know that many restaurateurs feel the same about their team."



Kramble first joined the Restaurants Canada Board of Directors in 2013. He is one of 31 board members from across Canada who volunteer their time, and expertise as industry leaders, for the betterment of Canada's foodservice and hospitality community.



About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada (formerly CRFA) is a growing community of more than 30,000 foodservice businesses, including restaurants, bars, caterers, institutions and suppliers. We connect our members from coast to coast, through services, research and advocacy for a strong and vibrant restaurant community. Canada's restaurant industry is an $89 billion industry, directly employs 1.2 million Canadians, is the number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers every day.



