MAIDEN HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. - MHLD

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD), if they purchased the Company's shares between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



Maiden and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2018, the Company disclosed quarterly financial results that included a significant net loss of $308.8 million, a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its vital AmTrust operating segment, and an impairment loss of $74.2 million resulting from the sale of business assets.

On this news, the price of Maiden's shares plummeted nearly 32%.

The case is Wigglesworth v. Maiden Holdings, Ltd., et al., No. 19-cv-5296.

