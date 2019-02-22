Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that the company's management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, and Vikram Jog, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the sixth annual BTIG Healthcare Conference in Snowbird, Utah, on February 27 and 28.



Chris Linthwaite will make a formal presentation regarding Fluidigm's business strategy and financial performance at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. Linthwaite will present on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 10:40 am ET, with a breakout to follow at 11:20 am ET. A live webcast and subsequent replay of the company's presentation at the Cowen and Company Conference will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Fluidigm's investor website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com .

