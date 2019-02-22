Mimecast to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2019
LEXINGTON, Mass, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading cybersecurity provider, announced today that Peter Campbell, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. Mimecast's presentation will begin at 5:10 PM PST (UTC-8:00) on February 26, 2019.
Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation here:
https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/022519a_as/?entity=132_D44T4PR
The presentation will be available for 90 days following the live event, here: https://investors.mimecast.com/
About Mimecast
Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast's expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com
Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7126
Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074