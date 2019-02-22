Market Overview

EverQuote to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 22, 2019 4:05pm
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers, today announced that Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder, and John Wagner, CFO, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.

Event Details:

JMP Securities Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Time: 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET)
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote's investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8424
Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8433
allise@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.

