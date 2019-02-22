YogaWorks, Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important February 25, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – YOGA

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ:YOGA) pursuant and/or traceable to YogaWorks' initial public offering commenced on or about August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017 (the "IPO") of the important February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for YogaWorks investors under the federal securities laws.



According to the lawsuit, YogaWorks' Registration Statement and Prospectus made materially misleading statements regarding: (1) YogaWorks' studio-level economics and the adverse trends it faced in declining studio profitability; (2) reasons for YogaWorks' declining revenue, including increasing corporate overhead costs; and (3) YogaWorks' increasing corporate infrastructure costs and inability to achieve economies of scale. As of December 27, 2018, YogaWorks' stock closed at $0.44 or 92% below its IPO price of $5.50.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/yogaworks-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com .

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

