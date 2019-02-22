Alkermes Public Limited Company Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important February 25, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – ALKS

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Alkermes Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ALKS) from February 17, 2017 through November 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Alkermes investors under the federal securities laws.



According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/alkermes-public-limited-company/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at info@pawarlawgroup.com .

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

