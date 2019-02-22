IBI Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results and Host Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") intends to release its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 after markets close on Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Following the release, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. IBI's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will present the Company's financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, March 8, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In: North America: 1-800-227-5884

Replay: North America: 1-800-558-5253

Replay Passcode: 21915386

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company's website . The conference call replay will be available until March 22, 2019.

