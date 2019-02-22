CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, GSM, UXIN and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Danske Bank A/S (OTC:DNKEY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Danske Bank A/S allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank's Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority (the "DFSA") had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Ferroglobe PLC allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company's products; (2) demand for the Company's products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company's products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin's 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: Bristow Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow's internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Bristow's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

