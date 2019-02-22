Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes plc, Inc. (ALKS)

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Alkermes plc, Inc. ("Alkermes" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALKS ) securities between February 17, 2017 and November 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Alkermes investors have until February 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Alkermes during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

