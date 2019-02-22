PIPS Technology™ increases Vehicle Recognition Software offering with acquisition of Artificial Intelligence "Mantis" software platform

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIPS Technology™, a business division of Neology and a leading provider of Automatic Number/License Plate Recognition (ANPR/ALPR) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed and closed an agreement to acquire the Mantis Software platform. Mantis is used by a range of Mobility system providers and end-users to provide Artificial Intelligence based Vehicle Classification, using a range of camera systems, including PIPS Technology's own IRIS Fixed Camera and Golden Eagle mobile platforms.

Using the Mantis image analytics engine provides additional metadata to officers. The additional data increases the accuracy of the image, validates the correct vehicle, and compliments the industry leading PIPS OCR engine.





PIPS Technology™ is a pioneer of detection innovation systems in more than 100 countries and this represents a significant investment and commitment as the company positions itself as the leader in the vehicle recognition market. Mantis is a versatile, all-in-one, and high performance Vehicle Recognition solution for law enforcement, open road tolling, parking management, low emission, access control and other traffic mobility activities.

"Mantis has proven itself in the evolving Machine Vision market with many customers, new and existing, using the technology for several years – it powers more than 90% of the Law Enforcement Agencies in the US who are taking advantage of this emerging technology in the detection and solving of crimes," said Luke Normington, the Global General Manager of PIPS Technology. "With some of the largest Police Agencies in the world using the Mantis software to help their investigations already reaping rewards it is a technology which we are very excited about the reach and use this technology brings to the market. Our clients are able to rapidly reduce the effort, and cost, to identify vehicles where eye-witness evidence and ANPR / ALPR data is insufficient to determine with sufficient precision the vehicles targeted for investigation."

The PIPS Mantis platform is the latest member of the PIPS Technology™ portfolio and is already coupled with PIPS Technology™ own software solutions, including Deep Learning Recognition technology for License Plate recognition, providing a turn-key solution for modern mobility and security challenges.

"Here at PIPS Technology™ we are proud of our heritage and excited about the future. Our acquisition of Mantis fits perfectly in our vision to 'Drive Detection Innovation' and ensures that not only we enrich our expertise in our traditional markets but also acquire complementary technology to enable us to fulfill even the most stretching customer requirements. Following a period of close technical integration of Mantis into our existing solutions, we are already looking forward to how our portfolio is evolving beyond the traditional ANPR / ALPR marketplace which is seeing tremendous global shift," said Luke. "The use of the technology is wide-reaching beyond the original Law Enforcement market-place as customers become aware of the capabilities of the technology. We are already in detailed discussions with customers across the Mobility spectrum ranging from Tolling to Parking Enforcement with many applications in between."

Mantis is available now from Neology directly as well as from certified channel partners and integrators.

For more information visit: http://www.pipstechnology.com/

About Neology:

Neology is a leading provider of integrated end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration (EVR) and public safety markets. The company is a pioneer and leader in the development of passive RFID technology owning some of the earliest and most significant intellectual property (IP) in the industry. For more information, visit www.neology.net

Forward-Looking Statements:

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions, planning, and forecasts at the time of publication of this press release. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions, and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning, and forecasts at the time of publication of this press release. Therefore, Neology does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Furthermore, Neology does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media Contact:

Mark McFarlin

Vice President International Sales

Phone: 858-391-0260 x1126

mmcfarlin@neology.net

www.neology.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5c5d240-0e68-41e2-afc2-c8eec108a4d8