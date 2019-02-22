United Country Real Estate Affiliates Achieve Double Digit Growth in 2018

Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate, the largest lifestyle and country property real estate franchise network, recorded another record breaking year in 2018 with the top 20 franchises achieving an average of more than 40 percent growth in their income and sales volume.

Overall, the entire United Country franchisee network grew sales nearly 15 percent with their combined United network reporting over $8 billion in sales. The strong performance comes on the tail end of more than five years of continuous growth for the franchise company. Almost all the top offices have experienced dramatic increases since 2014, averaging double-digit growth in their sales volume in less than five years.

The record-breaking numbers come after the turn of the real estate market combined with the addition of numerous new marketing tools and technological advances launched by United Country. During that time, United Country launched approximately 40 new niche property type websites with integrated comprehensive niche property marketing programs, as well as launched the UC Ranch Properties brand, sophisticated agent websites and their newly enhanced next-generation website.

"This is incredible performance by our affiliates, period. Our franchisees as a whole grew in sales volume and income across the board, and what our top offices have accomplished in the last couple of years is extraordinary," said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. "The specialized expertise and talent that we have in this company is unsurpassed. While we were not surprised with overall and continuous growth, we are very impressed with the degree of growth they have been able to achieve that far outpaces the industry. That's a direct reflection of the expertise, hard work, dedication and an advantaged system they deliver to their clients every day."

United Country is the largest national lifestyle and country real estate franchise company with a combined network of over 6,000 conventional and auction real estate professionals and a unique marketing program that exposes local listings more broadly.

