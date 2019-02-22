SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of The Kraft Heinz Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of The Kraft Heinz Company ("Kraft Heinz" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:KHC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 21, 2019, Kraft Heinz filed a Form 8-K disclosing the recording of a $15.4 billion non-cash impairment charge. The Company also disclosed that in October of 2018 it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning "the Company's procurement area, more specifically the Company's accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function…" As a result of an investigation, the Company "recorded a $25 million increase to costs of products sold as an out of period correction" and is "in the process of implementing certain improvements to its internal controls to mitigate the likelihood of this occurring in the future and has taken other remedial measures." Following this news, shares of Kraft Heinz were down more than 26% on intraday trading on February 22, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

