Team Red, White & Blue Brings Yoga to Veterans Across the Nation

Washington, DC, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the nation's leading veteran service organizations, Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), held hundreds of Eagle NamasDay yoga events across the country on February 22, coinciding with World Yoga Day.



Hosted by Team RWB chapters at studios, outdoors, and even on paddle-boards, Eagle NamasDay served to bring veterans together with their communities to practice yoga and showcase its role in increasing physical and emotional health.



One of the nation's leading veteran service organizations, Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), held hundreds of Eagle NamasDay yoga events across the country on February 22, coinciding with World Yoga Day.



One of the nation's leading veteran service organizations, Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), held hundreds of Eagle NamasDay yoga events across the country on February 22, coinciding with World Yoga Day.









"On this day, we encourage our members to push themselves and pursue challenges that champion the Team RWB spirit," said John Pinter, Executive Director. "Through our national movement, we provide all a place to find their Eagle Fire and fulfill of our mission to enrich the lives of America's veterans."

Team RWB chapters will continue to host Eagle NamasDay events throughout the weekend. All local events can be found by going to teamrwb.org/national-events/eagle-namasday.

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 with the mission of enriching the lives of America's veterans by connecting them to their communities through physical and social activity. Team RWB insists that all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim what was most precious about their military service: an unwavering sense of belonging born of challenges that show us what we are capable of. For more information, visit teamrwb.org.





Attachments

Bana Miller Team Red, White & Blue 910-578-4841 bana.miller@teamrwb.org