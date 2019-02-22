Merit Medical to Participate at Six Upcoming Conferences

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will participate at six upcoming investor conferences.



On Thursday, February 28, Merit's Chief Financial Officer Raul Parra will attend the BTIG MedTech, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at The Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, Utah.

On Monday and Tuesday, March 4 and 5, Parra will attend the Piper Jaffray Mogul Summit and host investor meetings at The Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, Utah.

On Wednesday, March 6, at 8:05 a.m. ET, Merit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fred P. Lampropoulos will present at Raymond James' 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference being held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes. He will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Wednesday, March 13, at 3:50 p.m. ET, Lampropoulos will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. He will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Tuesday, March 19, at 1:00 p.m. ET, Lampropoulos will present at Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference being held at the Westin New York Grand Central. He will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Thursday, March 28, Parra will participate at the Sidoti Spring 2019 Conference at the Marriott Marquis in New York City and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 5,800 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; San Jose and Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

