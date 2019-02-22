Florida Eye Clinic Improves Customer Service with Clearwave

Altamonte Springs, FL, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In November of 2018, Florida Eye Clinic deployed Clearwave Corporation's patient access solutions at their main location in Altamonte Springs, FL. Clearwave offerings include self-service registration and eligibility verification via kiosk, desktop and mobile. The enhanced patient check-in process cut patient wait times in half and has produced a much more efficient insurance verification and eligibility process.

Sondra Hoffman, CEO of Florida Eye said,

"Life before Clearwave included long lines of patients waiting to sign in, many trips to the front desk and long delays in patient completion of paperwork which resulted in multiple complaints about the length of time spent in the office."

Hoffman continued, "Since our inception we have been committed to providing our patients with the best clinical care available. We knew that before Clearwave the patient experience was not up to our standards. Now that we have implemented Clearwave, new patient check-in is taking approximately 5 minutes at the kiosk which is down from 20-45 minutes. I would recommend the Clearwave solution for offices looking to streamline their front desk check-in protocols, reduce stress for patients and staff, and improve efficiencies in the collection of patient/insurance information. Implementing Clearwave has upgraded our level of customer service and greatly simplified our back-end processes and for this reason we will be rolling out more kiosks in other high-volume Florida Eye Clinic locations."

Shaun Priest, Chief Revenue Officer of Clearwave said, "We are thrilled to see the strong patient adoption numbers at the Florida Eye Clinic. In the month of January 68% of Florida Eye Clinic patients checked in at the kiosk. Additionally, prior to coming into the office, 29% of Florida Eye Clinic patients used Mobile Pre-Check™. At Clearwave we are committed to providing our clients solutions that are easy for staff and patients to utilize. We know that our real-time insurance eligibility verification, Enterprise Eligibility™ is a game changer for healthcare providers seeking to provide a state-of-the art patient check-in system that improves patient access and revolutionizes revenue cycle management."

About Florida Eye Clinic

The Florida Eye Clinic was founded in 1973. At that time, it consisted of one ophthalmologist practicing in a small office in Altamonte Springs. During the past two decades, Florida Eye Clinic has grown to include 13 ophthalmologists and 13 optometrists practicing in 12 locations across Central Florida, from Clermont to Winter Springs, from Kissimmee to Ormond Beach. Our main office, in Altamonte Springs, is a 30,000 square foot building which also houses a state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgical Center with three operating suites. Please visit https://www.floridaeyeclinic.com/ for more information.

About Clearwave

Clearwave is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the leading provider of Patient Information Exchange software, kiosk, mobile, and desktop self-service solutions. Clearwave's Patient Information Exchange software integrates with healthcare provider existing systems and processes to verify patient demographics, insurance and payment information resulting in improved cash flow and administrative processes while enhancing patient experiences. Please visit www.clearwaveinc.com for more information.

