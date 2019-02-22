LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced today that it will be participating in two conferences in February.



David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at the 8th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM EST.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2019 BTIG Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Snowbird, UT.

