Daseke Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call for Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) (NASDAQ:DSKEW), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, will hold a conference call on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.



Date: Friday, March 8, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Central time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-242-9918

International dial-in number: 1-414-238-9803

Conference ID: 8786319

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.daseke.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 22, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 8786319

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the leading consolidator and the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com .

