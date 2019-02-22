Carbon Black to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK), a leader in next-generation endpoint security delivered via the cloud, today announced that its President and CEO, Patrick Morley, and CFO, Mark Sullivan, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.



KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The Carbon Black presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. The Carbon Black presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. Pacific Time (5:40 p.m. Eastern Time).

The presentations will be available via live webcasts and on the "Events" page of the Carbon Black investor relations website at https://investors.carbonblack.com/.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) is a leader in endpoint security dedicated to keeping the world safe from cyberattacks. The company's big data and analytics platform, the CB Predictive Security Cloud (PSC), consolidates endpoint security and IT operations into an extensible cloud platform that prevents advanced threats, provides actionable insight and enables businesses of all sizes to simplify operations. By analyzing billions of security events per day across the globe, Carbon Black has key insights into attackers' behavior patterns, enabling customers to detect, respond to and stop emerging attacks.

More than 5,000 global customers, including 34 of the Fortune 100, trust Carbon Black to protect their organizations from cyberattacks. The company's partner ecosystem features more than 500 MSSPs, VARs, distributors and technology integrations, as well as many of the world's leading IR firms, who use Carbon Black's technology in more than 500 breach investigations per year.

Carbon Black, CB Predictive Security Cloud, and CB LiveOps, are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

