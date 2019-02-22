TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Data Presentation at the Upcoming Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), today announced that the final Phase 2 data from the multicenter trial of ublituximab (TG-1101), the Company's novel glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS) has been selected for presentation at the upcoming Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) annual meeting, to be held February 28 through March 2, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. This data was previously presented at the 34th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) meeting held in October of 2018.



Abstracts are now available online and can be accessed on the ACTRIMS meeting website at www.forum.actrims.org. Highlights from the abstract and details of the poster presentation are outlined below.

Abstract Highlights:

An Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR) of 0.07 was observed for all patients

Ublituximab completely eliminated all (100%) of T1 Gd-enhancing lesions at week 24 (n=44) and maintained at week 48 (n=22)

Median B cell depletion was >99% at the primary analysis point of Week 4, and maintained at Week 24 (n=44) and Week 48 (n=22)

Ublituximab was well tolerated with no discontinuations due to severe adverse events (SAE's) reported and accelerated infusions times as short as 1 hour for the 450mg Phase 3 dose

Presentation Details:

Title: Final Results of a Phase 2 Multicenter Study of Ublituximab, a Novel Glycoengineered Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibody, in Patients with Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS)

Abstract Number: 3892 Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM CT Session Title: Poster Session 1 / Opening Network Event Location: Chantilly Ballroom, Hilton Anatole, Dallas, TX Presenter: Edward Fox, MD, PhD, Central Texas Neurology Consultants, Round Rock, Texas



These data support the ongoing, fully enrolled, international Phase 3 program evaluating ublituximab (TG-1101) for the treatment of relapsing form of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS). The Phase 3 trials, entitled ULTIMATE I and ULTIMATE II, are being conducted under Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are being led by Lawrence Steinman, MD, of Stanford University.

A copy of the above abstract can be found on the ACTRIMS meeting website. Following the presentation, the data presented will be available on the Publications page, located within the Pipeline section, of the Company's website at www.tgtherapeutics.com/publications.cfm .

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily inhibitor of PI3K-delta. Umbralisib uniquely inhibits CK1-epsilon, which may allow it to overcome certain tolerability issues associated with first generation PI3K-delta inhibitors. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, TG-1501, as well as its covalently-bound Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, into Phase 1 development and aims to bring additional pipeline assets into the clinic in the future. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

