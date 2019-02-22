Ebix Hosts Q4 Investor Call Friday, March 1st at 11:00 a.m. ET

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, announced today that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results pre-market on Friday March 1st, 2019 and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 a.m the same day to discuss the Company's performance. The call is open to the public.



Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Details:

Call Date/Time: Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET Call Dial-In Toll Free: +1 (877) 837-3909 International Dial-In: +1 (973) 409-9690 Call ID: # 8589356 Live Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vayd85s8 Audio Replay URL: http://www.ebix.com/result_18_q4 after 2:00 p.m.

