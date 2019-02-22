Market Overview

The Dixie Group 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
February 22, 2019 7:00am   Comments
DALTON, Ga., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2018 Earnings Release on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-355-1003
Conference ID No. 4773569
 
To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may
be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's
website, www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.
 
An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the
conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's
website: www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, Atlas | Masland Contract, and Dixie International brands.

CONTACT:  
Jon Faulkner
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5814
jon.faulkner@dixiegroup.com

 

Dixie logo.jpg

