Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. EST.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-646-4465 (domestic) or 1-615-247-0257 (international) and reference the access code 7055329. The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.iovance.com or at the link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hijrs8as .

A replay of the call will be available from February 27, 2019 to March 7, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and reference the access code 7055329. The archived webcast will be available for thirty days in the Investors section at www.iovance.com.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cancer immunotherapy products for the treatment of various cancers. The company's lead product candidate is an adoptive cell therapy using TIL technology being investigated for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma, recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, recurrent, metastatic or persistent cervical cancer and locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.iovance.com .

