BeiGene to Present at the 8th SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE, HKEX: 06160)), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 1st, 2019.



A live webcast can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene's website at http://ir.beigene.com/. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 1,700 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Switzerland, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.i

Investor Contact

Craig West

+1 857-302-5189

ir@beigene.com

Media Contact

Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5663

media@beigene.com



_____________________________

i ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID®, and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation.









