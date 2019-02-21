Enerflex Announces President and Chief Executive Officer Succession

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced that J. Blair Goertzen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will retire on May 3, 2019 at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Marc Rossiter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer upon Mr. Goertzen's retirement and will stand for election to the Board at the Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Goertzen will continue with Enerflex as a senior advisor through to May 31, 2019, working with Mr. Rossiter to ensure a smooth transition.



"Over the past 15 years, Blair has demonstrated tremendous leadership. He has assembled and led a talented executive team, and his vision and entrepreneurial mindset have driven Enerflex's growth, increased profitability, reliability, and long-term resilience," stated Enerflex's Chairman of the Board, Stephen Savidant. "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to extend our gratitude to Blair for his invaluable role in building Enerflex into the global energy services leader it is today."

"It has been a privilege to lead Enerflex and work alongside this highly effective team as we developed and executed our business strategy. I am proud of our accomplishments, including profitable expansion across the global natural gas value chain, diversification of innovative products and services, and enhanced safety performance," stated Mr. Goertzen. "I want to thank Enerflex's employees, both past and present, who demonstrate our commitment to our customers, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. I also extend my sincere appreciation to the Executive Management Team and the Board of Directors for their unwavering support over the past 15 years. The team's focus on creating and preserving shareholder value is reflected in the Company's operational excellence across a diversified business."

Mr. Savidant further stated, "We are pleased to appoint Marc Rossiter to President and Chief Executive Officer of Enerflex. This is a major milestone in a comprehensive, formal CEO succession process involving a global executive leadership development and recruitment firm, and demonstrates Enerflex's leadership sustainability. Marc brings a deep knowledge of Enerflex's operations and industry, a strong commitment to the Company's proven business strategy, and a depth of leadership skills."

Mr. Rossiter has more than 22 years of experience at Enerflex in a progression of leadership roles. Until his appointment to President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rossiter will continue as Enerflex's COO, where he has been focused on growth in revenue and operating income, while safely delivering reliable solutions. Mr. Rossiter joined the Company in Calgary as a Project Engineer and moved to the USA in 2003. Before his appointment as COO in April 2018, Mr. Rossiter was President of the USA region and worked in a variety of engineering and sales management roles. He started his career in the oil and gas business as a process engineer where he attained his status as a Professional Engineer in the province of Alberta. Mr. Rossiter graduated from the Royal Military College of Canada with a Chemical and Materials Engineering degree and served the country as an officer in the Canadian Army.

As President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rossiter will be responsible for Enerflex's value creation and sustainable, global growth strategy across the Company's regions and through it's four operating lines: Engineered Systems, After-Market Service, Asset Ownership, and Integrated Turnkey. Together with the Executive Management team, Mr. Rossiter will concentrate on growth opportunities while executing the Company's vision of "Transforming natural gas to meet the world's energy needs."

"Marc is exceedingly capable of driving success for Enerflex," stated Mr. Goertzen. "His proven capabilities, strategic perspective, and clear focus on driving top- and bottom-line growth will serve the Company well."

Reporting to Mr. Rossiter is a team of seasoned Company executive leaders: James Harbilas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and the four Regional Presidents, Andrew Jack, Canada, Greg Stewart, United States of America, Patricia Martinez, Latin America, and Phil Pyle, International.

"I have always admired Blair's integrity, leadership, and vision for Enerflex. He has built a company with a strong foundation for the future," stated Mr. Rossiter. "I look forward to working alongside the entire Enerflex team as we enter this next chapter. Together we will strive to deliver superior returns to our customers, shareholders, and employees."

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company's broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex's expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX". For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

J. Blair Goertzen President & Chief Executive Officer Tel: 403.236.6852



