SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Proto Labs, Inc. - PRLB

The investigation concerns whether Proto Labs and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 7, 2019, Proto Labs announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company reported earnings of adjusted $0.74 per share versus estimates of $0.79 per share and revenue of $112.8 million versus estimates of $115 million, falling short of market expectations. Proto Lab's Chief Executive Officer stated, in part: "We experienced a strong start to the quarter in terms of revenue, followed by a weak December. . . . In addition, our recent acquisition of Rapid Manufacturing is performing below our expectations. These factors, combined with the relocation of our CNC facility in the United States impacted our productivity during the quarter, negatively affecting our operating earnings." Following this news, Proto Labs' stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 7, 2019.

