Media Advisory: Three Years of Phoenix Failure Hurts PIPSC Members

OTTAWA, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) President Debi Daviau will hold a press conference Monday on Parliament Hill to mark the third anniversary of the Phoenix pay system.



President Daviau will speak on the PIPSC Week of Action and the series of demands that will go a long way to remedy the ongoing pay problems.

Members will be available to speak to the personal consequences of the Phoenix failure.

Date: Monday, February 25, 2019

Time: 10:30 AM

Place: 135-B Press Conference Room, West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa

Speakers:

Debi Daviau, President, PIPSC

President, PIPSC Stéphane Aubry, Vice-President, PIPSC

Phoenix Week of Action event

Photo-op (cameras only):

Date: Monday, February 25, 2019

Time: 7:30 AM – 8:45 AM

Place: Place du Portage ‑ STO stop at 200 Portage, as well as various entry ways

President Debi Daviau, Vice-Presidents Stéphane Aubry and Steve Hindle will be available for photo opportunity. On site contact person: Shelley Melanson, 613-668-3334.