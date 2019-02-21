Freedom Boat Club and Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Inc. Partner

Venice, FL, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, the nation's largest boat club, announced today that it has partnered with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Inc. in building a house for a family of three in North Port, Florida.



In partnership, Freedom Boat Club members and employees will come together with members of Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County to volunteer starting in February and continuing through completion. Onsite construction work will vary based on the needs of Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.



"We're pleased to be working with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County and investing our time and energy giving back to our community," said John Giglio, President and CEO of Freedom Boat Club. "To share this experience with our members makes this opportunity even more special. It speaks volumes to the strong-knit community we have built within our local boat clubs."

Upon completion, the North Port house will join over one-million homes that Habitat for Humanity has built and the more than 140 homes that have been built locally in South Sarasota County since 1992. The home will be built with an open-concept to promote family togetherness and will include environmentally friendly, cost effective and easy to maintain features. Completion of the home is set for spring of 2019.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club is the world's largest members-only boating club. It is a simple alternative to boat ownership. Members have unlimited access to the home club's fleet and can reserve a boat using a member-friendly online reservation system. Member privileges are also available at any of more than 170 Freedom Boat Club franchises throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Each provides a fleet of boats that come with less stress and a lower price tag than owning a single boat. Freedom Boat Club offers a variety of membership plans. In 2018, Freedom Boat Club also launched Freedom RVing to replicate the success of the boat club model in the RV space. For more information, visit FreedomBoatClub.com or FreedomRVing.com.

