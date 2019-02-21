CORRECTING and REPLACING - Acme United Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU), please note that in the second paragraph, the date of the conference call should be Thursday, February 28, not Friday, February 28 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Acme United Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU) will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EST.



A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. EST. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 877-260-1479. International callers may dial 334-323-0522. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.

