CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, MKL, ATVI and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.



Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Immunomedics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Immunomedics' Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility was not in compliance with FDA requirements; (ii) the Company's Quality Control Unit did not possess the authority to investigate and correct critical FDA violations occurring at the Morris Plains, New Jersey facility; (iii) the Company suffered a February 2018 data integrity breach at the Morris Plains, New Jersey facility which, among other issues, included the backdating records and manipulation of bioburden samples; (iv) the Company's Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control data submitted in connection with its BLA for sacituzumab govitecan was insufficient to support FDA approval; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

About the lawsuit: Markel Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Activision Blizzard, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: Bristow Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow's internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Bristow's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

