Benco Family Foundation Tops 1 Million Toothbrush Donations with Gifts to Chicago Public Schools and UIC College of Dentistry

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benco Family Foundation will donate PRO-SYS® toothbrushes to every Chicago Public School elementary student in celebration of National Children's Dental Health Month as well as contribute an additional 40,000 toothbrushes to the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) College of Dentistry community service programs. With these contributions, the Benco Family Foundation will top 1 million toothbrushes donated.

The Benco Family Foundation tops 1 million toothbrushes donated with one PRO-SYS® brush for every Chicago Public School elementary student in celebration of National Children's Dental Health Month, as well as a contribution of 40,000 toothbrushes to the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) College of Dentistry community service programs. Shown, Pennsylvania preschoolers with their PRO-SYS toothbrushes.









Since 2015, the Benco Family Foundation has assisted people worldwide through toothbrush donations with its Buy-One-Give-One program. For every PRO-SYS adult tapered or antimicrobial toothbrush purchased from Benco Dental, the philanthropic arm of America's largest family-owned dental distributor donates a toothbrush to someone in need.

According to Patrick D. Smith, DMD, MPH, Clinical Assistant Professor, UIC-College of Dentistry, "The Division of Prevention and Public Health Sciences supports community-based initiatives geared toward increasing access to care and reducing oral disease of underserved populations. Our dental students work with over 35 community partners across the state to provide dental care and oral health education. This donation from the Benco Family Foundation will further those experiences and support our partners as they promote oral health in their respective communities."

The Benco Family Foundation is dedicated to improving the dental health and quality of life in its local communities and around the world. Established in 2005, the foundation supports oral health solutions and community organizations that are innovative, sustainable, measurable and impactful.

"Through our toothbrush donation, the Benco Family Foundation is excited to build a strong relationship with the Chicago Public Schools and hopes to bring Lessons in a Lunchbox: Healthy Teeth Essentials & Facts About Snacks for the 2nd and 3rd grade classes next year during the Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting," said Executive Director, Rebecca Binder. "This national oral health and nutrition program reaches underserved elementary school children with a bright orange lunchbox filled with all the supplies for healthy teeth and smiles."

Learn more about the Benco Family Foundation: https://www.benco.com/about-us/benco-family-foundation/



About Benco Dental

Benco Dental, headquartered in Northeastern Pennsylvania, is the largest family-owned dental distributor in the United States, offering a full array of supplies, equipment and services to dentists across the nation. Founded in 1930 by Benjamin Cohen, the company has remained family-owned and focused on its unique mission to "deliver success, smile after smile." Within the past 88 years, the company has grown from a single downtown location to a national network that includes five distribution centers, and three design showrooms, one at the company's Pa. headquarters, one in Southern California, and one in Texas. Benco, which has been named one of Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma for the past three years, one of the NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women for the second consecutive year, and Pennsylvania's Best Places to Work® for 12 of the past 14 years, is proud to feature a highly skilled team of more than 400 professionally trained sales representatives and over 300 factory-trained service technicians. For more information, visit benco.com or call 1.800.GO.BENCO.

Attachment

KRISTIE CERUTI, Senior Marketing Communications Specialist BENCO DENTAL 570.602.7047 kceruti@benco.com