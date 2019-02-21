Benco Dental to host 7th annual Lucy Hobbs Project celebration this fall in Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lucy Hobbs Project® will host a Meet-up, an evening of cocktails and networking, tonight, February 21 at the Riff Music Lounge, 2239 South Michigan Avenue, 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60616. All are welcome. Tonight's free event will spotlight details of the Project's 7th annual celebration, which will convene at iconic downtown Chicago hotel, The Blackstone, 636 South Michigan Avenue, October 3 - 5, 2019.

Recipient of the 2016 Lucy Hobbs Project Woman to Watch Award, Dr. Kady Rawal, (shown, second from left) participates at the 2017 annual Lucy Hobbs Celebration in Philadelphia on the panel ‘Emerging Leaders in Dentistry: The Female Influence.'









Founded by Benco Dental, The Lucy Hobbs Project is a national program focused on innovation, networking and giving back. Ten thousand members strong, the program helps women in all facets of dentistry – dentists, dental assistants, hygienists, receptionists, sales representatives and others – to use their voices as a force for change. Named for Dr. Lucy Hobbs Taylor, who in 1866 became the first American female to earn a degree in dentistry, the Project offers free membership. To join, visit: http://thelucyhobbsproject.com/

Those attending tonight's Meet-up can expect free transportation from the Chicago Dental Society's Midwinter meeting at McCormick Place West Building to Riff Music Lounge, 3rd Floor, 2239 South Michigan Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60616, along with cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres from 5 to 8 p.m. Register today: Click to register.

"I have attended two Lucy Hobbs Project annual celebrations, and each time the events broadened my horizons with well-planned team building, practice management and leadership talks. It never ceases to amaze me how women continue to play such diverse and significant roles toward the progress of our profession. LHP made me feel so proud to be one of them," said Kadambari ‘Kady' Rawal, BDS, CAGS, FASGD, who earned the Lucy Hobbs Project Woman to Watch Award in 2016.

During its annual celebration, The Lucy Hobbs Project honors exemplary women in the dental community. Now, through the April 26, 2019 deadline, Benco Dental encourages people to nominate in six award categories:

Woman to Watch: An up-and-coming leader who utilizes her position to create positive change,

Industry Icon: A trailblazer who is consistently recognized and admired for her work in dentistry,

Mentor: An advisor who recognizes the importance of supporting, educating and encouraging others,

Innovator: A groundbreaker who demonstrates a willingness to implement new technologies and business processes without fear of potential failure,

Humanitarian: An altruist who works tirelessly for a cause that benefits the well-being of others, and

Clinical Expert: A skillful practitioner who embraces advancements and integrates them into patient care.

Individuals and organizations are invited to submit nominations. Self-nominations are accepted. Entrants are directed to the 2019 Lucy Hobbs Project Awards Nomination form: https://www.judgify.me/LHP-nominations2019 To learn more about the 7th Annual Celebration of Women in Dentistry, contact Event Coordinator Ali Riviello at 570-602-7068 or ariviello@benco.com.

About Benco Dental



