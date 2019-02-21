Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00am ET

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2018 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after the close of trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.