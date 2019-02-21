iCAD to Showcase ProFound AI™ Solution for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis at ECR 2019

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will present its latest artificial intelligence software solution for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), ProFound AI™ , in the iCAD exhibition booth (Expo X1, Booth AI-17) during the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2019, the second-largest radiological meeting in the world. Held by the European Society of Radiology, the conference will take place February 27-March 3, 2019, in Vienna, Austria.



ProFound AI is a high-performance, deep-learning, cancer detection and workflow solution for DBT. This transformational technology delivers critical benefits to radiologists, their facilities and patients through the improvement of cancer detection rates by an average of 8 percent and a reduction in the rate of unnecessary patient recalls by an average of 7 percent. The technology is designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications and provides radiologists with the certainty of finding lesion and case scores.

"With growing global demand for cancer detection and workflow solutions built on the latest advances in deep-learning, we are thrilled to demonstrate the unrivaled capabilities of our ProFound AI solution, which is clinically proven to help clinicians detect more cancers, decrease false positives and reduce recalls and reading time," said Stacey Stevens, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer at iCAD. "ProFound AI offers tremendous benefits to radiologists and their patients in identifying cancer earlier. We look forward to expanding the unique capabilities of our algorithm through new application areas, including breast cancer risk prediction, in the future."

Complementing ProFound AI for DBT, iCAD will also preview ProFound AI for 2D mammography, which is currently pending CE mark. In addition, iCAD will lead two clinical presentations during the conference and host an event entitled, "AI After Dark."

iCAD clinical presentations at ECR 2019:

Thursday, February 28 th

12:00 - 13:00 CET

Voice of EPOS Stage 4

Jeff Hoffmeister, MD, Vice President and Medical Director at iCAD

"Case Examples to Demonstrate Positive and Negative Impacts of a Deep Learning Based Concurrent Artificial Intelligence System for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis"



12:00 - 13:00 CET Voice of EPOS Stage 4 Jeff Hoffmeister, MD, Vice President and Medical Director at iCAD "Case Examples to Demonstrate Positive and Negative Impacts of a Deep Learning Based Concurrent Artificial Intelligence System for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis" Friday, March 1st

13:50 CET

Artificial Intelligence Theatre

Senthil Periaswamy, PhD, Vice President of Research at iCAD

"How AI Can Improve Diagnostic Performance and Reduce Reading Time in Breast Tomosynthesis"

iCAD's AI After Dark event will be an evening reception on Friday, March 1, at 18:00 CET at DO & CO Hotel Vienna. During the program titled, "New Frontier: Predicting Breast Cancer through AI," clinical leaders will discuss their perspectives on how the Company's solutions are transforming breast cancer detection, share their personal experiences with ProFound AI in research and clinical practice and detail their vision for risk assessment.

Distinguished speakers will include:

Per Hall, MD, Professor/Senior Physician, Karolinska Institutet; speaking on "Risk stratified approach to breast cancer screening."

Sylvia H. Heywang-Köbrunner, MD, Head of Reference Center Mammography Munich, Head of Brustdiagnostik Munich, Head of FFB gGmbH; speaking on "ProFound AI Experience: 500 consecutive screen detected abnormalities."

Axel Gräwingholt, MD, Radiologist, Radiologie am Theater; speaking on "Experience with Profound AI in private practice."

For more information about iCAD and its solutions or to register for a meeting or demonstration at ECR, please visit www.icadmed.com/ecr2019.html .

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to the Company's ability to defend itself in litigation matters, to achieve business and strategic objectives, the risks of uncertainty of patent protection, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, uncertainty of future sales levels, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, litigation and/or government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "demonstrate", "intend", "expect", "would", "could", "consider", "project", "estimate", "will", "continue", "anticipate", "likely", "seek", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

ARPR, on behalf of iCAD, Inc.

Paul Barren, (855) 300-8209

paul@arpr.com