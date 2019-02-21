Global energy services company now also using MiX Telematics in Australia

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics, a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, today announced that one of the world's largest energy services providers will be adopting MiX's telematics solution for its vehicles in Australia.



As an existing MiX customer in the US, this energy services company has experienced the benefits a full-featured telematics solution can offer in terms of improving the safety, security, efficiency and compliance of their vehicles and drivers. In Australia, the company will have 200 vehicles subscribed to MiX's fleet management solution.

The motivation for adopting a world-class telematics solution was to address the safety concerns they had regarding driver behavior and the whereabouts of their vehicles. The company operates in remote areas which made it even more important for them to have sight of their vehicles and to ensure driver safety. MiX's reliable event reporting functionality makes this possible for them.

"MiX looks forward to partnering with this global energy services company in Australia to assist with their safety needs. For companies operating in remote areas, the need for a telematics solution is more pronounced and we are happy that they are opting for the best in class," said Brodie von Berg, Managing Director of MiX Telematics (Middle East & Australasia).

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 700,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

