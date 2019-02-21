Beverage Trade Network Launches the First-ever Cannabis Drinks Expo

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Beverage Trade Network organises the first-ever event, focusing on cannabis-infused beverage industry, Cannabis Drinks Expo. The trade event is scheduled to be held on July 25, 2019 in San Francisco, USA. It will be the first event to tackle the issue head-on.



Cannabis Drinks Expo will give the worldwide drinks industry, and North America in particular, the chance to come together and look at ways it can address legalised cannabis and find ways to start the fight back against this enormous threat to the future of the overall industry.

It will be the first time that drinks producers, manufacturers, brand owners, distilleries and brewers can come together and collectively look at ways they can benefit from legalised cannabis. It will provide a platform and meeting place for major players within the legal cannabis sector to come forward, meet their counterparts within the drinks industry, share ideas and potentially find ways they can work together. Assess, analyse and implement ways they can both individually and together take advantage of what is effectively a new major consumer goods market.

It is a truly must attend event for leading players from all areas of the main drinks industry as well as all the other support sectors and services that rely on it. Cannabis Drinks Expo will help you grow your business, network with professionals and learn about the new trends and key market forecasts.

With so many moving parts to understand, this event will cover all the key issues surrounding the legalised cannabis market.

With the cannabis drinks industry currently segmented along a state-by-state basis, the Cannabis Drinks Expo will be an attempt to widen the perspective of market participants on the national dimensions of the industry. Regulatory and legal changes at the state level are now showing the potential to be expanded to a truly national level, and that has raised the interest level of all participants within the global drinks industry.

Since the event is being hosted in San Francisco, one focal point of the expo will be the emerging relationship between the state's wine industry and the state's newly legalized recreational cannabis industry. While many winemakers and grape growers initially viewed the rise of the cannabis industry as a threat, the competitive dynamics have recently shifted. Now, winemakers appear ready to seize new opportunities for collaboration.

In addition to a trade show floor showcasing the latest products and services, the expo will feature a one-day business conference. Renowned Speakers from the cannabis drinks industry will discuss a range of important topics, including:

- What innovations are coming to market soon in the cannabis drinks industry?

- Insights and observations about the current legal and regulatory environment

- New business models for the cannabis drinks industry

- New routes to market and distribution channels for the cannabis drinks industry

The list of speakers include Bruce Linton, Chairman & CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation, Omar Figueroa, Founder of the Law Offices of Omar Figueroa, author, and cannabis law expert, Stacy Hostetter, General Counsel, CannaCraft, SF, Jeff Maser, President and CEO, Tinley Beverages, and many more. View the full list of speakers here .

"Choosing San Francisco as the host city for the venue just made a lot of sense," says Sid Patel, CEO and founder of Beverage Trade Network. "We've hosted events in San Francisco previously for the global wine and spirits industry, and California has now emerged as an influential voice determining the future growth of the cannabis drinks industry."

If you have an exciting new idea for a new cannabis drink, or are curious about ways that your distillery, winery or brewery can get involved in the U.S. cannabis industry, the Cannabis Drinks Expo needs to be on your calendar for 2019!

