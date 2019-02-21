One Horizon Group Announces Signing of Exchange Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in MAHAM

MAHAM is a unique yoga concept attracting celebrities, models and wellness seekers



MAHAM to launch streaming fitness classes on-demand and live from Miami Beach

Acquisition expands social media reach; leverages 123Wish Platform Technology

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHGI) today announced that it has entered into an Exchange Agreement with the members of MAHAM LLC, an innovative, technology-driven yoga studio concept (see http://mahamstudio.com/ ), to acquire a majority interest (51%) in MAHAM. The transaction is subject to approval by the majority of the shareholders of One Horizon.

MAHAM yoga offers 60-minute, high-intensity yoga ‘flow' classes set to upbeat hip-hop and pop music ranging from Biggie Smalls to Justin Bieber. Classes take place in a world-class, infrared and heated facility in the heart of Miami Beach. Featuring a one-of-a-kind video wall, MAHAM implements 3D mapping and visual effects transporting its members from Bali to the Swiss Alps. Attracting top celebrities who make MAHAM a must-stop when passing through Miami, not to mention the many celebrities who live in Miami and frequent the studio along with a trend-setting, wellness-minded crowd, MAHAM is transforming the yoga industry. MAHAM is run by Skylar Hauswirth, the concierge to high-profile celebrities and ultra-high net-worth individuals, who is one of the founders of the highly successful Model Volleyball tournament that has taken over Miami Beach for the past ten years.

"With the hottest studio on Miami Beach, our exclusive Yacht Yoga (see https://pagesix.com/2015/08/28/nina-agdal-practices-yoga-aboard-a-megayacht/ ) and the upcoming launch of our subscription-based streaming service featuring live and on-demand classes with some of the sexiest people in the world, we could not be more excited about our future as a One Horizon company," commented Skylar Hauswirth, Founder and President of MAHAM. "From inception, our concept has been to bring yoga to the next level and create an experience that is as addictive as it is fun – this is high-intensity yoga that will get you sweaty, sexy and in the best shape of your life. With our video wall and cutting-edge, multi-angle camera system and pulsing music, MAHAM members love our vibe and our streaming service will be like none other. Together with One Horizon, we welcome all to try our inviting form of yoga that is disrupting the industry."

"MAHAM yoga innovation in combination with our 123Wish Platform technology and streaming media capabilities led by our Chief Technology Officer, Spencer Christopher, who joined us from Apple several months ago and who has been leading the MAHAM technology integration and expansion efforts, places us poised to bring MAHAM yoga from Miami Beach to the world," said Mark White, Founder and CEO of One Horizon. "We fully expect that the digital engagement from the launch of the streaming platform will be a significant growth driver for the MAHAM business."

Celebrities who work out at MAHAM include Victoria Secret models Madison Headrick, Toni Garrn and Zuri Tibby (see https://pagesix.com/2018/11/07/victoria-secret-models-sweat-it-out-with-hot-yoga/ ), Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal and Georgia Gibbs, actor and singer Jamie Foxx, rapper Flo Rida, DJ Diplo, NFL Super Bowl Champion and New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski, and many more.

Safe Harbor Statement

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHGI) is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company, which owns Love Media House, a full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business and Horizon Secure Messaging, an Asia-based secure messaging business. OHGI also holds a majority interest in 123Wish, a subscription-based, experience marketplace, as well as majority interest in Browning Productions & Entertainment, Inc., a full-service digital media and television production company.

For more information, see http://www.onehorizoninc.com/

