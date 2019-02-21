Dataguise Adds Information Governance and Privacy Expert to Executive Leadership Team

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataguise , the leader in Personal Data Provisioning™, today announced that Dr. Sagi Leizerov has joined its management team as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Privacy Solutions. Leizerov is currently a member of the board of directors of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) as well as a member of the Forbes Technology Council. At Dataguise, Leizerov will work with senior management and customers to maximize the capabilities of the Dataguise Privacy-on-Demand™ (PoD) Platform for addressing the enterprise privacy and data protection needs of data-driven enterprises.



"I'm excited to join the Dataguise team, as I believe the company is well positioned to lead in the privacy technology space with two unique advantages over the multitude of new entrants to this field," said Leizerov. "First, Dataguise has long mastered the biggest challenge technology vendors are now facing in this space—the ability to scan large amounts of data quickly and effectively for accurate discovery of sensitive and personal data. Second, Dataguise offers a comprehensive suite of information security solutions, including monitoring, masking, and encryption, integrated with automated discovery and privacy management products. No other company has that powerful combination."

With more than 20 years of experience as a privacy professional, Leizerov has worked with Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies in a wide range of industries, from financial services and technology to manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and automotive. Prior to joining Dataguise, Leizerov served as Chief Data Solutions Officers of Prifender and as Ernst & Young's Global Privacy Leader. He is a frequent speaker in privacy- and data-related conferences, and his thought leadership articles have appeared in business and professional publications.

"With his deep privacy background, Sagi brings tremendous strategic value to our leadership team as we focus our resources on addressing the privacy requirements of data-driven enterprises," said Manmeet Singh, Dataguise CEO. "You can't have privacy without security, but neither should prevent organizations from leveraging data to drive business growth. By working with Dataguise to take a proactive, comprehensive approach to protecting privacy and personal data, organizations can confidently manage risk and compliance to deserve their customers' digital trust."

Dataguise will be sponsoring the IAPP CCPA Comprehensive on February 25, 2019 in Fremont, California. This day-long examination of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will prepare organizations to manage compliance while avoiding pitfalls and major disruptions. Dataguise will offer demonstrations of the Dataguise Privacy-on-Demand™ (PoD) Platform at the conference. To learn more and register, visit: https://iapp.org/conference/ccpa-comprehensive/ .

About Dataguise

Dataguise helps organizations deserve digital trust by protecting privacy as they use personal data to drive business value. The Dataguise Privacy-on-Demand™ (PoD) Platform enables Personal Data Provisioning™ as a seamless business process that detects, protects, and monitors personal data as it is being collected, used, shared, and stored across the enterprise. With Dataguise, organizations can spend less resources on managing risk and compliance and put more focus on using personal data to improve the products, services, and customer experiences that fuel business growth. To learn more, visit www.dataguise.com .

Contact JT Sison Vice President, Marketing and Business Development Dataguise (510) 896-3751 jtsison@dataguise.com