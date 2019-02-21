【Success Entertainment Group International, Inc. (OCTQB:SEGN) appoints Jake Shih Chief Technology Officer】

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Steve Chen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Success Entertainment Group International Inc. (OTCQB:SEGN), today announces the appointment of Jake Shih as Chief Technology Officer with immediate effect. Steve indicates that with Jake on board, the corporate structure is now complete. With Jake's innovative ideas and insight view into today's IT environment, the Company will grow at a faster speed on internet and mobile-related applications.



Jake holds a BS degree in computer science from University of Southern California. He has worked as product manager for Microsoft and was founder of several tech companies.

About Success Entertainment Group International Inc.:

Success Entertainment Group International Inc. (OTCQB:SEGN), is an education + big database + video Sharing platform e-commerce based organization focusing on membership database platform buildup. Our company has been awarded operational IP rights by one of Asia's prominent inspirational speakers, Steve Chen, through his fans global database. Over the years, Mr. Chen's Company has accumulated enormous membership data streamlining through to e-commerce and video platforms in Asia, creating substantial revenue. Our strategies for the company is to acquire or partner with platforms alike, and apply the aforementioned fans databases, which spreads to the more than 100-million-person consumer population in Asia. Such revenue streams may contribute viable and steady growth to the Company.

