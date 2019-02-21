SYMBIA LOGISTICS ACQUIRES iD COMMERCE + LOGISTICS

Denver, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest acquisition for Symbia Logistics, a Colorado-based warehousing, logistics and e-commerce fulfillment company, is Chicago-based iD Commerce + Logistics (IDC), a leader in third-party logistics (3PL) and e-commerce fulfillment. This acquisition -- the fourth in the past 12 months -- positions Symbia to more effectively provide economical shipping options for its clients throughout the Midwest and Northeast.





"This is a strategic acquisition to not only broaden our reach, but add depth to the services we provide our clients across the U.S.," Symbia President Tom Flynn said. "iD Commerce + Logistics has an established network and client base in consumer products, healthcare and beauty, and subscription box fulfillment services, which is a large focus of our growth strategy."



IDC was co-founded in 1998 by Dan Arriola, who has served as CEO, and will now join the Symbia executive team. Arriola said, "Delivering world-class 3PL services nationwide can be a daunting task for any company on its own. That is why we're thrilled to join forces with Symbia Logistics in a move that will help us better serve the U.S. market more effectively and efficiently. We believe that our expertise in the industries we serve will enhance Symbia's already impressive portfolio so the company will continue to be looked upon as a leading 3PL provider."

IDC will continue its Chicago operations under the iD Commerce + Logistics name with its current workforce. Its local leadership will remain in place to guide the organization's operations, and they will also support Symbia in its efforts to expand the company's e-commerce capabilities across the nation.

"We take pride in the fact that we are able bring the best third-party logistics providers under one umbrella," Symbia CEO Megan Smith said. "Our recent acquisitions in Nevada, Colorado, Missouri and now Illinois have allowed us to bring together exceptional industry leaders with niche logistics experience and regional knowledge to streamline the ‘last mile logistics' process of moving product from the manufacturer to the end user."

Arriola added, "This is a win for us all. Simply put, this acquisition bolsters the reach and logistics capabilities available to our current and prospective customers."

To learn more about Symbia Logistics' expanded capabilities and future growth plans, visit symbia.com/id-commerce-logistics.

About Symbia Logistics

Symbia Logistics is a privately held business with warehouse facilities in the United States and Canada. The company has been developing customized solutions and processes for logistics clients since 1989. The Symbia Logistics team provides facility-based supply chain support to a variety of industries including sporting goods, apparel, dry grocery, health and beauty, aerospace, chemical, industrial goods, kitting and direct-to-consumer fulfillment services. Company executives believe in establishing long-term partnerships with their clients and are committed to exceeding customer expectations. Symbia maintains its corporate headquarters in Edwards, Colo., and operates an executive office at its new e-commerce facility in Aurora, Colo. For more information visit symbia.com.

