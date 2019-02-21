SURGE HOLDINGS NAMES ANTHONY P. NUZZO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Memphis, TN, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG ), the Memphis-based Technology, Telecom and Blockchain FinTech Software Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Anthony P. Nuzzo, Jr. as President and Chief Operating Officer to oversee the Surge Holdings multi-national operations. Mr. Nuzzo is a proven leader with a track record of delivering results. The Board is confident in Mr. Nuzzo's ability to execute on the Company's strategic plans, preside over an expanding workforce and scale the organization appropriately.



Anthony P. Nuzzo, President and Chief Operating Office stated; "I have been involved in organizing and scaling several companies in my career and have an extremely successful track record including the status achieved on Inc. Magazine 500 Fastest Growing Institutions, but I have never seen an opportunity for growth this exciting and this significant. I am honored to accept the position of President of Surge Holdings, Inc. and look forward to ensuring a best in class organization that puts our customers and our shareholders first improving shareholder value. Surge is poised for massive growth in 2019 and I am confident in my ability to provide the organizational structure and financial planning for Surge to execute on our vision. I am also so proud of our mission to enhance people's lives through delivering technology and a better standard of service. Surge provides industry-changing technology that already makes a difference for so many."

Mr. Nuzzo is an experienced operations officer and entrepreneur who has owned and operated accounting services and accounts receivable companies since 1991. Mr. Nuzzo brings decades of operational and business experience and excels as a financial manager expert in all facets of accounting, controls and scaling operations. Mr. Nuzzo has been honored by Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies on numerous occasions.

Brian Cox, CEO of SURG, said "We at Surge are fortunate to have the abilities of Anthony Nuzzo leading our team. His skills in operational planning, financial management and implementing best practices will provide the structure and controls for strong and sustainable growth. The trust I have in him and his ability allows me to focus on up-listing to NASDAQ, product development, vendor relationships, evaluating acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and doing the things necessary to enhance shareholder value by getting the Surge story out to the masses. Ultimately, this is a key component in achieving our 2019 goals."





About Surge Holdings:

Surge Holdings a publicly traded company that wholly owns and actively operated subsidiaries that utilize emerging technology to improve the quality of life for the unbanked, under-banked, and the overlooked. Current holdings include Telecommunications, Blockchain Fintech Software as a Service (SaaS), Global BPO and Social Media Digital Marketing. Surge Holdings, Inc is traded under the stock ticker symbol: SURG.





