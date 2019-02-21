Cognition Therapeutics Receives European Patent Covering its Alzheimer's Disease Candidate, Elayta™

Pittsburgh, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company focused on the protection and restoration of synaptic function in neurodegenerative diseases and disorders, today announced the issuance by the European Patent Office of a composition of matter patent covering Elayta™, Cognition's lead clinical stage compound in development for individuals with Alzheimer's disease.

Elayta was designed by Cognition's scientists to normalize protein trafficking and lipid metabolism pathways that are disrupted in Alzheimer's disease, leading to the progressive loss of synaptic function and memory impairment. Elayta displaces the synaptotoxic Aβ oligomers interfering with these cellular pathways and clears them out of the brain, thus allowing the restoration of synapses. This drug candidate, which has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is currently being tested for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in a comprehensive Phase 2 clinical program.

President and CEO Kenneth I. Moch stated, "The issuance of European patent EP3099296 highlights the pioneering work of Cognition's scientific team, led by our co-founder, Chief Science Officer Susan Catalano, Ph.D., and adds important intellectual property protection for Elayta in the second largest global market. It supplements our U.S. patent estate, which includes patent No. 9,796,672 for Elayta and its use in Alzheimer's disease."

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary small-molecule therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases caused by membrane trafficking dysfunction. Cognition's drug candidates may halt the progression of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and other disorders that occur when toxic oligomeric proteins interrupt critical cellular pathways in the brain.

Cognition's lead candidate, Elayta™, is a novel first-in-class, orally available small molecule that in initial clinical studies has shown the potential to normalize protein trafficking and lipid metabolism pathways that are disrupted in Alzheimer's disease and allow the protection and restoration of synapses. Elayta is currently being tested for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in three Phase 2 clinical studies: SPARC (Synaptic Protection for Alzheimer's Restoration of Cognition), SNAP (AβO Displacement from Synapses on Neurons in Alzheimer's Patients) and SHINE (Synaptic Health and Improvement of Neurological Function with Elayta). These studies are supported by grants (award numbers RF1AG057780, RF1AG057553 and R01AG058660) from the National Institute on Aging of the NIH. Elayta has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. FDA.

Elayta and Cognition's other pipeline candidates were identified using the company's disease-relevant screening and novel chemistry platforms. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at http://www.cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development and commercialization of Cognition's products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and Cognition's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Cognition undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. info@cogrx.com Aline Sherwood Scienta Communications asherwood@scientapr.com