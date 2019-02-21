BIOMEDevice Boston 2019 Announces Conference Content: Bringing Technology & Product Development Best Practices Together for Successful Innovation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOMEDevice Boston , New England's premier medical technology event, is headed to the Boston Convention Center May 15-16, 2019, offering an extensive expo showcase of medtech, design engineering, and embedded systems products all on one show floor. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to attend technical sessions, panel discussions and case study presentations lead by industry experts as part of the event's two-track conference. BIOMEDevice Boston is part of the greater Advanced Manufacturing Boston and runs alongside Design & Manufacturing New England and the Embedded Systems Conference . To apply for a media pass to attend, please visit: boston.am.ubm.com/2019/registrations/Media .



For 2019, BIOMEDevice Boston will again partner with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC), hosting the association's annual meeting the first day of the event at the Boston Convention Center. MassMEDIC is the largest regional medtech association in the US and an advocate for the state's leadership in the sector.

"Massachusetts is a thriving medtech hub, driving innovation within multiple therapeutic areas by incorporating advanced materials, new technology and processes into cutting edge devices. At BIOMEDevice Boston, we will provide programming to empower medtech engineers, R&D specialists and other industry professionals to achieve their objectives," said Amy Sklar, Group SVP, Advanced Manufacturing Communities, UBM.

Over its two-day duration, the BIOMEDevice Boston Conference will offer two tracks focusing on distinct subsets: Product Development and Research & Development (R&D). Track A: Product Development, emphasizes design and product development strategies that can help companies create medical devices and successfully bring them to market. Topics explored include design methodologies, miniaturization and better practices for speed to market to improve product development outcomes.

Featured Track A sessions include:

Cracking Interdisciplinary Challenges with MIT Hacking Medicine Design Thinking Methodology

Wednesday, May 15, 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. featuring Shriya Srinivasan, former Co-Director of MIT Hacking Medicine

Despite the wealth of avenues facilitating interdisciplinary work, there still exists a great separation between engineering and medicine. This hinders the development of clinically informed medical devices and solutions that can address pressing healthcare challenges. In this workshop, former Co-Director of MIT Hacking Medicine will cover how to use hacking methodology to accelerate development of research from an academic lab into the clinic, perform a stakeholder analyses and brainstorm medical devices/products that could address the problem, and more.

Medtech Startup Paradigm: Bringing Together Your Team for Speed to Market

Thursday, May 16, 10:15 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. featuring Boris Leschinsky, Vice President, Product Development of CorInnova Inc.

Managing multiple, remotely located employees, vendors, clinics, and universities is a huge challenge, especially when you want to leverage the best expertise for a small company. In this session, you'll hear how to navigate remote working relationships to ensure product development success, while minimizing risks in the process. Learn about the tools for enhancing collaboration across distance, how to structure your team for remote working success, and how to avoid the pitfalls of remote teams.

In addition to Product Development, Track B will focus on R&D challenges, new technologies, materials and processes, and new tools engineers can use to overcome the many obstacles that come with incorporating new technology into products. Expect sessions that will explore typical challenges R&D engineers face including launching new technologies, testing issues, and clinical trial protocols for innovative products.

Featured Track B sessions include:

Innovative Biomaterial Solutions with Polyurethanes

Wednesday, May 15, 1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. featuring Ajay Padsalgikar, Senior Principal Scientist, Global Innovation at DSM Biomaterials

Polyurethanes are extremely versatile materials that allows them to be used in a wide variety of medical applications. They can range from being hard, rigid materials to soft, pliable gels. This versatility combined with their acceptance in the body make them very attractive as biomaterials. In this session, see how polyurethanes can be used within body systems, their long-term biostability, use as drug-delivery systems and more.

Exciting, Powerful AI Tools for Your R&D Toolkit

Thursday, May 16, 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. featuring Srihari Yamanoor, President at DesignAbly

It is important that as artificial intelligence and machine learning tools approach maturity and cost efficiency, the R&D team must be positioned for success ahead of time by knowing which tools to use, and when. This involves inculcating a data-driven culture, with the right sensory mechanisms, data labeling, and other approaches. The presentation will highlight the importance of this and strategies to formulate questions effectively.

Connect with BIOMEDevice Boston: #AdvMfgExpo #BIOMEDevice

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

UBM's Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B-to-B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverages our proprietary 1.3 million name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

Media Contacts: Audrey Uchimoto, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (310) 496-9423 Lauren Lloyd, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (310) 266-4792 Tam Nguyen, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (424) 410-9797