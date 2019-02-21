Axovant to Host First R&D Day March 29, 2019

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced that it will host its first R&D Day for investors and analysts in New York City on Friday, March 29, 2019, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Axovant's chief executive officer, Pavan Cheruvu, MD, will provide opening remarks and Gavin Corcoran, MD, executive vice president of R&D, will moderate the event. The agenda for R&D Day will include development updates, scientific and clinical insights from prominent physicians and researchers, and patient perspectives across Axovant's gene therapy pipeline. Invited guest speakers for each program include:

AXO-Lenti-PD for Parkinson's disease

C. Warren Olanow, MD, FRCPC, FRCP (hon), Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Stéphane Palfi, MD, PhD, Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris

AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM2 for GM1 gangliosidosis, Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases

Terence Flotte, MD, University of Massachusetts Medical School

Heather Gray-Edwards, DVM, PhD, University of Massachusetts Medical School

Douglas Martin, PhD, Auburn University

AXO-AAV-OPMD for Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy

Guy Rouleau, OQ, MD, PhD, FRCP, FRSC, Montreal Neurological Institute & Hospital

Axovant's Scientific Advisory Board

Chairman, Michael Hayden, MB ChB, PhD, University of British Columbia

The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Axovant's website at www.axovant.com. An archived webcast will be available on Axovant's website for 30 days following the event.

About Axovant

Axovant Sciences is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations. For more information, visit www.axovant.com .

