FuelCell Energy Announces First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on March 7, 2019 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, today announced the upcoming release of its first quarter financial results prior to the Stock Market Open on Thursday, March 7, 2019. FuelCell Energy management will subsequently host a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 7, 2019 to discuss the first quarter results for 2019.



Participants can access the live call via webcast on the Company website or by telephone as follows:

The live webcast of this call and supporting slide presentation will be available at www.fuelcellenergy.com

participants can dial 647-689-4106 and state FuelCell Energy or the conference ID number 5884968

The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company's Investors' page at www.fuelcellenergy.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) delivers efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We design, manufacture, undertake project development, install, operate and maintain megawatt-scale fuel cell systems, serving utilities, industrial and large municipal power users with solutions that include both utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long duration energy storage. With SureSource™ installations on three continents and millions of megawatt hours of ultra-clean power produced, FuelCell Energy is a global leader with environmentally responsible power solutions. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter @FuelCell_Energy .

