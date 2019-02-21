resTORbio to Present at 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat age-related diseases, today announced that company management will present a corporate overview at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of resTORbio's website at http://ir.restorbio.com/investors . An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines that target the biology of aging to prevent or treat age-related diseases. resTORbio's lead program is selectively targeting TORC1, an evolutionarily conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiovascular and central nervous systems. Learn more about resTORbio at www.restorbio.com.

