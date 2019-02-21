Neon Therapeutics to Present at 8th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing neoantigen-based therapeutics, today announced that Hugh O'Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of Neon, will present at the 8th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of Neon Therapeutics' website at ir.neontherapeutics.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Neon Therapeutics website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company and a leader in the field of neoantigen-targeted therapies, dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system towards neoantigens. Neon is using its neoantigen platform to develop both vaccine and T cell therapies, including NEO-PV-01, a clinical-stage neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of a subset of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

For more information, please visit www.neontherapeutics.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Simon, Ten Bridge Communications

stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com

617-581-9333

Investor Contact:

Will O'Connor, Stern Investor Relations

will@sternir.com

212-362-1200