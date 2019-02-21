Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") (NYSE:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2018 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, before market open. A conference call to discuss the 2018 fourth quarter and full year results will be held at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day, Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Details of the conference call are as follows:



Date: Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Mountain Time) North America: +1-844-348-3792 (Toll-Free) United Kingdom: +44 (0)80 0028 8438 International: +1-614-999-9309

Interested parties may also access the live webcast on the investor relations page of Gran Tierra's website at www.grantierra.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Gran Tierra's website until March 6, 2019. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call until March 7, 2019. To access the replay, dial toll-free 1-855-859-2056 (North America), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside of Canada and USA), conference ID: 2099134.

