Providence to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on Wednesday, February 27th

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Providence Service Corporation (the "Company" or "Providence") (NASDAQ:PRSC) is scheduled to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after the market closes.



Providence will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET Thursday, February 28, 2019, to discuss these financial results. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call live on the Company's website ( investor.prscholdings.com ) . The call will also be available by dialing (844) 244-3865, or for international callers (518) 444-0681, and by using the passcode 5259676.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website ( investor.prscholdings.com ) . A replay will also be available until March 7, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the passcode 5259676.

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation owns subsidiaries and investments primarily engaged in the provision of healthcare services in the United States. For more information, please visit www.prscholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "demonstrate," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "anticipate," "should" and "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to successful implement and execute on our organizational consolidation plan and other risks detailed in Providence's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Providence is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

