Bridgeline Digital to Acquire OrchestraCMS Product from Stantive Technologies Group

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider of cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today that the Company will be acquiring certain assets (pending approval) of Stantive Technologies Group, including OrchestraCMS, on March 1, 2019.



OrchestraCMS, Stantive Technologies Group's Digital Experience Platform (DXP), will become a significant part of Bridgeline's portfolio of digital experience solutions, and will add a content management system that is 100% natively-integrated with Salesforce. Incorporating Bridgeline Unbound will enhance Stantive's current customer digital experience and highlight the Bridgeline Unbound product suite's expanded capabilities and increased resources for customer service and support.

With the addition of OrchestraCMS, Bridgeline Unbound users will be able to leverage powerful business data to target and personalize the right content, to the right person, at the right time – on any channel or device. Additionally, the native integration to Salesforce allows access to the CRM's infrastructure, security model, data, apps, workflow and other processes without any incremental costs. Data on the Salesforce platform is auto-discovered and available to be surfaced as content. OrchestraCMS' rich set of APIs will also further lend to Unbound's ability to develop custom solutions, access seamless third-party integrations and deliver complex digital transformation initiatives – all with the added benefit of being directly built on the Salesforce platform.

"The Stantive, OrchestraCMS platform will join the Bridgeline Unbound ecosystem and will continue to be the leading 100% Native Enterprise Digital Experience Platform on Salesforce," said Doug Girvin, Founder of Stantive Technologies Group. "By joining forces with Bridgeline, the OrchestraCMS team will increase investment in innovation, while integrating the broad suite of Digital Experience Solutions from Bridgeline into OrchestraCMS."

"We're proud to be able to add OrchestraCMS to the Bridgeline Unbound product suite, as the platform's native integration with Salesforce is a powerful capability unique in the web content management space," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "With OrchestraCMS becoming a core part of Bridgeline's product suite and technology roadmap, we are committed to bring an outstanding level of innovation and support to its users and innovative enhancement to the product going forward."

About Stantive Technologies Group

Stantive Technologies Group is a Salesforce ISV Partner and is revolutionizing the content management industry. Stantive's OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform (DXP) built 100% native on the world's leading customer success platform — Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce customers create compelling digital experiences for their customers, partners, and employees; uniquely combining content with business data, processes, and applications across any digital channel or device including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications and services. Stantive customers are supported by a robust ecosystem of certified OrchestraCMS partners. OrchestraCMS also has a rich set of APIs to enable development of custom solutions, third-party integrations and deliver digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform helping customers drive deeper engagement and collaboration, increase efficiency and minimize risk.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their full digital experience from websites and intranets to eCommerce experiences. Bridgeline's Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics with the goal of assisting marketers to deliver exceptional digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

